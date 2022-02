Mike Glennon has had a nice NFL ride. Since entering the league in 2013 he has made $29.424 million for 40 games of bad quarterback play over nine seasons. Glennon is a nice guy who is willing to quietly accept his role, and he has a tantalizing enough arm that teams keep thinking maybe they can tap into it. He took the New York Giants for that ride last season, earning $1.375 million while losing his four starts, completing 53.9 percent of his passes, throwing 10 interceptions to 4 touchdown passes, and getting benched for a guy who had been with the team a month and had never played an NFL down.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO