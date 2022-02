INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has a new domestic violence program, designed to help more survivors flee abuse and rebuild their lives. Danyette Smith said during the last quarter of 2021, Indianapolis Metro Police received 760 domestic violence calls from the east side's 46218 ZIP code. She said the high volume of such calls was the driving force for the city to launch a new domestic violence prevention program through the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

