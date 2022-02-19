Snowmobilers rescued from Sleeper Lake Marsh area in U.P., police say

DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy was found dead over the weekend along with his mother and her boyfriend. The child was apparently shot in the face, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Aaron Benson, Lashon Marshall and her son Caleb were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a home at Evergreen Road and Fenkell Street in Detroit on Sunday night, the report said. A family member had gone to the home after not hearing from the victims in more than a week; police said the crime scene did not appear to be fresh.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO