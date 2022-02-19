Snowmobilers rescued from Sleeper Lake Marsh area in U.P., police say
LUCE COUNTY, MI -- A group of stranded snowmobilers was found and rescued by police in an Upper Peninsula marsh Friday night. Michigan state conservation...www.mlive.com
LUCE COUNTY, MI -- A group of stranded snowmobilers was found and rescued by police in an Upper Peninsula marsh Friday night. Michigan state conservation...www.mlive.com
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0