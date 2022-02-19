ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 63, arrested after woman, 41, was found stabbed to death in her South East London home on Valentine's Day

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in a home in Greenwich on Valentine's Day.

The suspect was taken into custody on Friday as detectives investigate the killing of 41-year-old Naomi Hunte, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Hunte was found dead in her flat on February 14 after police were called to an address on Congleton Avenue in Greenwich, south-east London, at about 8.25pm.

A post-mortem examination at Greenwich Mortuary on Wednesday gave her cause of death as a stab wound.

Neighbour Joy Oga, 34, who lives in the three-storey block of flats, paid tribute to Ms Hunte, saying: 'It is heart-breaking to hear about something like this happening here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxjUz_0eJfkjwy00
Naomi Hunte, 41, was found stabbed to death in her South East London home on Valentine's Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14X8nV_0eJfkjwy00
Ms Hunte was found dead in her flat on February 14 after police were called to an address on Congleton Avenue in Greenwich, south-east London, at about 8.25pm 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeO9N_0eJfkjwy00
A post-mortem examination at Greenwich Mortuary on Wednesday gave her cause of death as a stab wound 

'Last night I could not sleep, all I was doing was thinking about it.'

Anyone with any information about the murder is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4027.

Alternatively, they can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6610/14Feb.

To remain anonymous people are encouraged to call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

