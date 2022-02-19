West Carrollton to host Mardi Gras block party Tuesday

(Photo) Mardi Gras foods and fun (Photo) Mardi Gras foods and fun (Rick Couri)

WEST CARROLLTON — Put on your purple, green and gold and find those party beads because Mardi Gras is coming to the Miami Valley.

West Carrollton will host its first event of the year by celebrating the start of Mardi Gras Tuesday, March 1.

The block party will take from 5-8 p.m. in the Carrollton Centre area on the North Elm Street block between Central Ave and Main Street downtown.

Festivities will include music from Dayton Mobile DJ and four food trucks— McNasty’s, Claybourne Grille, Cumberland Kettle Corn and Billie Gold Bubble Tea.

There will also be activities for kids like face painting, balloon animals, and mini-floats made by the local library.

“This event is for the whole family. Dress up, put on your beads and masks, come grab dinner, maybe dance a little, and have a whole lot of fun while we celebrate Fat Tuesday,” said Pegge Bellamy, events coordinator, in a release.

