If the Alabama basketball team can shake loose from inconsistent SEC play to muster a postseason run, its defensive effort Tuesday might well serve as the starting point. In a narrow 74-72 road win over Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide responded just fine to coach Nate Oats' public demand for better play on that end of the floor – not exactly dominant, but good enough to pass muster. The heat was primarily on guard Jahvon Quinerly, who acknowledged after...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO