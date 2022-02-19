ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mother-of-five whose diet of hot dogs, pies and litres of soft drink reveals the wake-up call that inspired her to drop more than 40kg in a matter of months

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A mother-of-five who was left with severe, chronic back pain after eating nothing but hot dogs, pies and sugary drinks has revealed how she lost 40 kilograms in months.

South Australian mother Hannah Pech, 35, was at her unhappiest when she weighed 111kilograms.

Her typical lunch was either three hotdogs or two meat pies that were followed with half a block of chocolate and litre of soft drink for afternoon tea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qY80Y_0eJfjOe200
A mother-of-five who was left with severe, chronic back pain after eating nothing but hot dogs, pies and sugary drinks has revealed how she lost 40 kilograms in months

The high school teacher said the wakeup call came when she was diagnosed with a debilitating form of back pain when she was just 31-years-old.

'The doctor prescribed me a medication to help, but said I had to have another adult present with my children if I was to take it, as it was highly sedative,' she told 7News.

'This was my wake up call. If I couldn't be a mum to my five kids then something had to change.'

Ms Pech signed on for a one-month trial with The Healthy Mummy - a weight loss program that provides recipes for healthy meals and exercise plans through its app.

The determined mother lost an astonishing 10kgs in only three months, a further 25 kilograms in 12 months and then five more in the year afterwards.

'I now run three times a week, swim, ride a bike - after not getting on one for 17 years - and thrive off being an active mum,' Ms Pech said.

She dropped to the dress size 12 - after wearing size 30s for most of her life.

Ms Pech kept her motivation by pinning up a prescription for painkillers that was written by her doctor to treat her back pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Imf5w_0eJfjOe200
South Australian mother Hannah Pech, 35, was at her unhappiest when she weighed 111kilograms

The mother said she never took the script to the pharmacy because she was determined to turn her life around.

Ms Pech now weighs a healthy 72kgs and admits she still enjoys the odd treat.

She offered advice for anyone who was looking to lose weight.

The fitness enthusiast said it was best to begin 'small' and start with a healthy meal or exercise.

The key was to finding the most enjoyable exercises, sticking with it and, above all else, having fun.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Healthiest Coffee Sweetener For Weight Loss, According To Nutritionists

Drinking coffee *completely* black is an acquired taste, so many people like to sweeten their cup every morning. If you’re a coffee-lover who is trying to lose weight, you might be aware that there are plenty of unhealthy, sugary and heavy sweeteners out there that can deter your health goals. The good news is— you don’t have to actually *give up* a cup of joe with a kick of flavor— you just have to be mindful of what you sweeten it with. We spoke with nutritionists who suggested a fruit-based, natural sweetener that won’t pack on extra calories without your knowledge.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

5 Low-Sugar Foods Doctors Say You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight

There are so many fad diets, supplements and weight loss shakes on the market that promise weight loss results fast, but the only thing that truly causes weight loss is creating a calorie deficit with your diet (ie. taking in fewer calories than you put out). Eating low-calorie, low-sugar foods will allow you to munch frequently, while never losing weight. It is that simple, doctors say.
DIETS
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Soft Drinks#Litre#Meat Pies#South Australian
shefinds

The Classic Eye Makeup Trick That Gives You An Instant Face Lift

Makeup is one of the best tools to utilize for enhancing your appearance and highlighting your best features without making any permanent changes to your face. Mastering the application techniques that most effectively flatter your look is essential for nailing your makeup day after day and getting a well-deserved boost of confidence that comes from feeling good in your skin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Recipes
HollywoodLife

Ree Drummond Reveals She’s Down 55 Lbs. 1 Year Into Weight Loss Journey — Before & After Pics

After one year of changing her lifestyle, ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond is officially down 55 pounds, and she opened up about her journey so far in a new blog post. Ree Drummond has surpassed her weight loss goals and has lost 55 pounds after one year of focusing on a healthier lifestyle. After reaching her initial goal weight during summer 2021, Ree continued to keep up her newly-formed habits, and has shed even more lbs. In a new blog post, she reflected on her one year of healthier living. Ree’s journey began in Jan. 2021 ahead of her daughter’s wedding, and she’s opening up about what she’s learned in the 12 months since.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Supporting Foods You Should Have Every Morning To Lose Weight By March, According To A Doctor

Dr. Amy Lee, is a board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific:. As a weight loss specialist, I am all about using my knowledge in nutrition science to optimize my health. I am also a true believer in practicing what I preach to my patients because I have the benefit of learning this information through my years of training.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Why People Who Eat This Carb After Noon Struggle To Lose Weight

While no foods should be completely “off limits” in a balanced diet, there is a direct correlation between certain foods–especially when consumed at a certain time of day–and weight gain. One of those is a common breakfast item that many of us with a sweet tooth might be inclined to reach for as a midday treat: pastries. Wait! These will almost certainly slow your weight loss progress, health experts warn.
DIETS
shefinds

The Worst Snacking Habit For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

Snacking often gets a bad rap when it comes to working towards healthy weight loss, and the common misconception that you can’t snack and continue to lose weight leads many people to deprive themselves of satiating their hunger in between meals. But in reality, snacking is a perfectly healthy habit to uphold, provided you’re making thoughtful choices as to which foods you’re nibbling on to keep you full throughout the day.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
Tracey Folly

To the little girl who ruined my love of soda pop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Get your own soft drink, please. I couldn’t have been more than ten years old when a little girl ruined soft drinks for me forever.
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Coffee Replacement You Should Be Drinking Each Morning For A Healthier Gut

Coffee is universally a fan favorite way to start off the morning, offering a boost of energy to the body while also available in a variety of preparations so you never grow bored. But while your morning cup of coffee has been shown to have some significant health benefits, particularly when consumed black, it may also cause digestive distress and stomach discomfort that can put people off from drinking it.
NUTRITION
Cleveland Scene

Best Weight Loss Pills Of 2022: Top Diet Supplements To Lose Weight

To reach the ideal weight, many people work out and eat healthfully for months at a time. Even with such a strict program, many individuals still struggle to lose weight. Such circumstances call for the use of the most effective weight loss pills available in the market. You can lose...
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

Does Ginger Ale Help with Nausea?

Commercially available ginger ale typically consists of carbonated water, sugar, and ginger flavoring. It is — fancy name aside — a soda. It comes in three general varieties: regular, dry (a spicier flavor), or diet. Traditional, artisanal ginger ale will use a “mother culture” of bacteria and yeast to provide natural carbonation. It may also contain more ginger root and cane sugar.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

300K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy