In the semi-final game between the #1 seed, Belmont, and the #4 seed, Coker, a pair of goals by Emerson Allen in the first half of play gave Belmont a 2-0 win and a spot in the championship game for the elementary division. In the other semi-final match between Mt-Olive and Queens, Lena Torres and Bryn DiStefano scored first half goals to earn the win. Madison Pratt had a goal for Queens with 7:06 remaining but the team was not able to get another goal in before time ended.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO