Albuquerque, NM

High demand at NAACP, Smith’s food distribution event

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group helping families in need says their latest food giveaway shows how much help is still needed for New Mexico families. The NAACP, along with Krogers and Smith’s, teamed up to give away 200 boxes and turkeys Saturday.

They say they were supposed to start at one, but people started lining up at 11:30 a.m. and all the food was given away within 45 minutes. “The food distribution project is very important now with the COVID situation, and then New Mexico is one of the poorest states, you know, in the country, so we want to make sure we do our part by reaching out to the community,” says Dr. Harold Bailey, President NAACP Albuquerque branch.

Organizers say they plan on holding more food distribution events.

