(Iowa City) #25 Iowa defeated Michigan State on Tuesday by a score of 86-60. The Hawks go to 19-8 overall and 9-7 in the Big Ten. Keegan Murray was 10/15 from the field, 2/5 beyond the arc, and 6/7 at the line. The sophomore finished with 28 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray each scored 11 points. Eleven players found their way into the scoring column. The team went 18/20 at the free-throw line.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO