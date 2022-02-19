ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Drag racing returns to Pomona Fairplex under relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pig5W_0eJffyYK00

At this year's NHRA Winternationals, the sound of drag racing ringing out at the Pomona Fairplex is also the sound of money coming into the area surrounding one of the most famous drag strips in the world.

"There are people here from the East Coast that have come all the way from Maine, and Massachusetts, and Virginia. Hauled their cars a couple thousand miles just to say that they competed at this event. We got fans coming in from around the world so it has a measurable impact on this area," said Brian Lohnes, the NHRA's main broadcast announcer.

And the event would seem to have good timing, as the L.A. County Health Department just this week lifted its mask and vaccination restrictions for large outdoor events.

"It feels kind of nostalgic, going back to our usual routine of coming out here annually," said Michelle Tamburro of La Puente, who was there with her young son to take in the action.

"It's very good seeing people without masks on. I like seeing the actual faces, than just the eyes without seeing smiles," said Rylie Jenkins of Lompoc. It was her first time attending the event, but she was there with several friends who had been before.

The Winternationals weekend marks the beginning of the long drag racing season, and this year starting on time. For the pros, it's like a new season in any sport.

Many celebrities, fans ignored mask mandate at Super Bowl

From Mayor Eric Garcetti to LeBron James to Matt Damon, many celebrities and other fans were seen without masks at the Super Bowl, despite a mandate from Los Angeles County.

"Coming out to the Winternationals, it's a little like the first day of school. You know, you've got some new teams, and everybody's got new apparel and new vinyl on the side of their cars," said Shawn Langdon, who drives a Top Fuel dragster. He has memories of attending the Winternationals as a child.

"This signifies our return to whatever kind of normalcy we can have now," noted NHRA broadcaster Brian Lohnes. "For our fan base it's the same thing. It's been wonderful to be in the pits and be thankful we're here, and thankful the fans are back, at the right time of the year."

And -- pandemic or not -- some things never change at all in drag racing.

"It's really loud," said Martin Bautista of Loma Linda. "I can tell you that. It is."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Autoweek.com

New NHRA Funny Car Team Owner Ron Capps Throws Dodge/Mopar under Bus

So many aspects of the NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals at Pomona, Calif., went well for new independent team owner Ron Capps this past weekend at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. He was No. 1 qualifier for the Camping World Drag Racing Series season opener, and he reached the final round.
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Loma Linda, CA
City
La Puente, CA
City
Pomona, CA
State
Maine State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Virginia State
Local
California Health
City
Lompoc, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Sports
Pomona, CA
Sports
Greyson F

Shaq Opening His Fried Chicken Restaurant in Town

Shaq is bringing his fried chicken restaurant to downtown.Alex Haney/Unsplash. Fried chicken sandwiches are having a moment. These sandwiches have exploded in popularity over the last several years, with several major burger chains going head to head with the quality of their chicken sandwiches. Possibly the only thing bigger than fried chicken is NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (aka Shaq). So when Shaq and fried chicken come together, it’s going to be something big.
PHOENIX, AZ
Saurabh

The safest small towns to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County has not had quite a good reputation in being safe in general for a long time. Last year, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared Los Angeles County to be the most dangerous place to live in the United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) discovered that Los Angeles County had the highest ranking in the National Risk Index among the more than 3,000 counties surveyed.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Brenda Deiss, Breakout ‘Red Rocket’ Film Star, Dies at 60

Brenda Deiss, the breakout star of Sean Baker’s Red Rocket indie movie in 2021, has died. She was 60. The unexpected movie actress who appeared alongside Simon Rex in the drama about a washed-up actor looking to reboot his Texas hometown died on Feb. 14 in Clear Lake, Texas from complications following a stroke in January, a spokesperson for the film told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74Isabel Torres, Spanish Actor in 'Veneno,' Dies at 52 Deiss was born in Texas on Sept. 9, 1961, two...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Matt Damon
KTLA

Here are the fastest-growing California counties

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

3rd winter wildfire forces California road closures

A wildfire started Wednesday near the Sierra Nevada mountains in California, forcing road closures and evacuations. The wind-driven Airport fire began early Wednesday afternoon in the Owens Valley, near the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The fire spread quickly, doubling in size from 50 to 100 acres within 45 minutes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Racing#Covid#Pomona Fairplex#Nhra Winternationals
LATACO

This Masa-Fried Chicken Is Proof That L.A. Is the Best Food City in the World. Here’s Where to Find It

The amount of time working with masa needed to come up with the idea to essentially tortilla-fy half a bird is staggering. Hours patting down masa, days full of lifting heavy sacks of maíz, and years of gently smashing handmade corn tortillas all for chef Osbaldo “Balo” Orozco to arrive at the thought: Let’s dip some chicken in masa and fry until golden brown and delicious.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Surprise New Pico-Union Takeout Is Trying to Change LA’s Definition of Soul Food

There is no shortage of wolf-themed restaurants and names around Los Angeles, both past and present. There’s the now-closed Wolf on Melrose, plus newer spots like Wolfie’s Hot Chicken in Highland Park, the Wolves in Downtown, and Mother Wolf — the latter being arguably LA’s hottest reservation at the moment. As of Thursday, newcomer Wolfe’s Den joins its fellow moniker-loving restaurants in the LA fray, except this spot is trying to play a very different game, matching Southern soul food with Southern California classics to make a menu all its own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Historic Sherman Oaks Mexican Restaurant Casa Vega Gets James Beard Recognition

One of Los Angeles’s most beloved restaurants was given an America’s classic restaurants designation by the James Beard Foundation this week. The 65-year-old Casa Vega received the honor, which recognizes longstanding independent or family-owned restaurants, alongside five other restaurants from around the country. Based in Sherman Oaks, Casa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved West Los Angeles Restaurant John O’Groats to Toast 40th Anniversary

John O’Groats — the beloved West Los Angeles restaurant that has been featured on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and New Girl — has big plans for its upcoming birthday. The restaurant will toast its 40th anniversary on Feb. 26 by offering the first 40 parties through the door for breakfast that morning a $40 gift certificate. Owned and operated by the Tyler and Jacoby families, the milestone is even sweeter after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, a particularly brutal period for restaurants and businesses.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow a Soul Food Spot Became Black Hollywood's Top Restaurant for Power DiningAlice Waters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Family Reunion’ Actress Jaida Benjamin Found After Going Missing Over Weekend, Now Safe In Los Angeles – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Actress Jaida Benjamin, best known for her work on Netflix’s Family Reunion, was found safe today. Benjamin disappeared over the weekend and was the subject of pleas for the public’s help in finding her from both her family and police. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Benjamin, 27, who was last seen on Saturday at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City area, was found early Tuesday morning, also in Studio City, and has been reunited with her family. Details on the circumstances of her disappearance and how she was found...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video shows wild street takeovers in South L.A. area

Spectators took over a pair of intersections to watch as drivers dangerously spun their vehicles in the South Los Angeles area Sunday night. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when drivers began doing burnouts in the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the University Park neighborhood. Video shows vehicles doing doughnuts […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy