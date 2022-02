Virginia has a new State Champion Auctioneer—a local bid-caller. Cody Manspile, owner and lead auctioneer of Circle-C Auction Company, was crowned the 2022 Virginia State Auctioneering Champion at Hotel Roanoke last month. Auctioneers from across the state traveled to Roanoke to compete during the 64th Virginia Auctioneer Association Convention...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO