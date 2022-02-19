ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brach’s has new taco-flavored jelly beans for Easter candy

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyU2c_0eJfehga00
Getty Images

When it comes to Easter candy, we’re used to sweet flavors and pastel colors.
Brach’s is switching that up this year with something you’re not used to finding in your Easter basket.
Brach’s just introduced new Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans that will push your taste buds out of their usual bites.
This new candy includes six different flavors that were inspired by food and drinks you’d find at a taco truck:
Margaritas, Churro, Salsa, Guacamole, Beef Taco, and Horchata.
Right off the bat, we know what you’re thinking — Salsa-, Guacamole-, and Beef Taco-flavored candy?!
That’s not exactly what you’d expect from a sweet treat, but we can’t deny that it’s intriguing. On the other hand, the Margarita, Churro, and Horchata varieties sound like they’ll be more good than strange.
The fiesta-worthy jelly beans come in 12-ounce bags for around $3, as listed on Target’s website. Each candy piece has a soft, chewy center and features a color to correspond with its flavor. Now the real interesting part is the potential combinations.
Try popping a Churro and a Salsa piece in your mouth at the same time.
Or Margarita and Beef Taco.
Yep, it’s going to be quite the experience.

As with all seasonal offerings, the Brach’s Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans are expected to be around for a limited time.
​If you’re not ready to fully commit to the candy, you might want to also pick up a bag of Brach’s Classic Jelly Bird Eggs to you have old faithful to fall back on.

