Bloomington North's Max Miller topped the 400-point mark again, taking sixth at the Jasper boys' diving regional on Tuesday to earn his first trip to the state finals. Miller, the Columbus North Sectional champ, finished with an 11-dive total of 403.35, 18 points ahead of the next competitor and 13 out of fifth. The top eight head to the state meet on Saturday at the IU Natatorium. ...

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO