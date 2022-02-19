ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two of Nigeria’s looted Benin bronzes returned to traditional palace

Return of cockerel sculpture and head of an Oba raises hopes that thousands more artefacts could be returned to their ancestral home.

Two Benin bronzes were returned on Saturday to a traditional palace in Nigeria, more than a century after they were pillaged by British troops, raising hopes that thousands more artefacts could finally be returned to their ancestral home.

The artefacts, mostly in Europe, were stolen by explorers and colonisers from the once-mighty Benin Kingdom, now south-western Nigeria, and are among Africa’s most significant heritage objects. They were created as early as the 16th century onwards, according to the British Museum.

At a colourful ceremony to mark the return of a cockerel sculpture and head of an Oba or king, spokesperson Charles Edosonmwan for the Oba palace in Benin City noted that some of the bronzes were kept as far away as New Zealand, the United States and Japan.

The two artefacts were handed over to the Nigerian High Commission in October by the University of Aberdeen and Cambridge University’s Jesus College but had yet to return to their ancestral home.

“They are not just art but they are things that underline the significance of our spirituality,” Edosonmwan said in an interview on the sidelines of a ceremony attended by traditional leaders.

The return is another milestone in the years-long fight by African countries to recover looted works, as numerous European institutions are grappling with the cultural legacies of colonialism.

About 90% of Africa’s cultural heritage is believed to be in Europe, French art historians estimate. Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac in Paris alone holds about 70,000 African objects and London’s British Museum tens of thousands more.

BBC

Benin bronzes: ‘Africa wants to speak for itself’

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the British Punitive Expedition, which saw thousands of sculptures and cultural artefacts stolen during the destruction of Benin City (in present-day Nigeria). Many items ended up in museums or in private collections mainly found in Europe and North America. The anniversary has reignited...
