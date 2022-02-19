ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

NEPA Alliance ‘here to serve’ businesses

By Ryan Evans
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PITTSTON — There’s no shame in asking for a helping hand.

In fact, that’s exactly what NEPA Alliance President and CEO Jeffrey Box wants businesses to do.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) Alliance, as Box said, is a “full-service economic development lender,” and by that, he says, “I mean we can loan from within the range of $20,000 to $50,000, which are generally considered micro-loans these days, up to $5.5 million.”

While the NEPA Alliance has been active since 1964, the last few years, of course, have wrought some previously unforeseen challenges. Organizations like the NEPA Alliance want you to know they’re here for you and your business.

Those loans, Box stated, are generally low-interest and long-term. NEPA Alliance offers “about 12 different loan programs that are in-house today,” Box said early last week. And with a now-dedicated staff of five full-time business finance workers (including a few named last week), they are more than capable in helping you and your business navigate the murky waters of the post-pandemic world.

Box, however, offered a south-Pacific blue clarity: “We can loan to almost any type of business,” he remarked, and doubled down on that later in his remarks, offering a greatly varying list of businesses they’ve worked with in the past. From dairy farms to tree farms, manufacturing enterprises, retail, hotels, brew-pubs and microbreweries and land/building purchases to be turned into any of these, Box means it when he says “any type of business.”

NEPA Alliance offers numerous other services, which you can find in-full via their website. Box mentioned that, “First and foremost, we bring federal grant dollars to projects in our region from the Appalachian Regional Commision, as well as the U.S. Economic Development Administration.” And from there, the Alliance can help to allocate funds where they’re needed.

Box pointed to the recent development of the Hanover Industrial/Business Parks as an example. While funding did not exclusively come from the Alliance, they were able to get these projects funded in conjunction with other organizations, such as local chambers of commerce and “other groups helping businesses with COVID recovery,” he said.

It is indeed a group effort in recovery, and the NEPA Alliance is just one of many groups trying to and working with other helpers and those in need of a little — or a much larger pick-me-up. Small start-ups and established businesses alike, NEPA Alliance is there for Luzerne County, and six other counties as well, including: Carbon, Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne. So, if you’ve got regional friends, spread the word that together, tough times can be outlasted.

And while each type of loan does have its own requirements, you can simply visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call at 570-655-5581 or 866-758-1929 for more information and to get started.

“We’re here to serve,” Box said, “Give us a call. We’re happy to reach back and try to help.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Your view: A local solution to the nursing shortage

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We’ve all heard about the current nursing shortage. It became evident there was a problem well before the pandemic, and it has been even more challenging because of COVID’s unrelenting pressure on nursing professionals during the past two years.
LUZERNE, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County Manager finalists announced

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Three finalists are now before Luzerne County Council for possible appointment to the top manager position, according to council Chairwoman Kendra Radle — Romilda Crocamo, David W. Johnston and Randy Robertson. Here is some information on the finalists, according to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

NEPA CASA organizations seeking new volunteers

WILKES-BARRE — As the need for volunteers rises, with an increase in the number of abused and neglected children, PA CASA is assisting NEPA CASA programs in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Pike and Tioga counties in reaching out to their communities to find those people who want to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable children in their area.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittston, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County Council names Bienias to vacant seat

Also: Busy night sees board defer action on small business grants. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Republican Carl Bienias III will fill the Luzerne County Council seat vacated by Walter Griffith now that he is controller, council decided Tuesday night. Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle also announced...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Creek cleanup to begin in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Starting with Solomon Creek, the city will soon begin clearing debris left from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida last September. Work is dependent upon the weather, with a tentative start set for next week, said Mayor George Brown and Butch Frati, Deputy City Administrator and Director of Operations.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre City Council meets virtually Thursday

WILKES-BARRE — City Council continues to meet virtually and has combined work and regular sessions scheduled Thursday night. With just one item on the agenda, the sessions could be over quickly. Council will vote on a resolution to temporarily suspend the ordinance on the open consumption of alcoholic beverages...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy