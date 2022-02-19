Miranda Lambert Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Late Guitarist Scotty Wray: “I Lost One Of My Most Treasured Friends”

After the heartbreaking news that Miranda Lambert’s longtime guitar player Scotty Wray passed away last night, Miranda Lambert took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to her friend and bandmate.

Miranda and Scotty have been playing together for the past 20 years, beginning when Miranda was just 17 years old, gigging around Texas.

In the touching Instagram post, she called Wray “one of her most treasured friends.”

“Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates and road family members, Scotty Wray. We met in 2001 in Greenville Texas. I was 17. That was the beginning of our journey together.

We went through so much life together on and off the stage. We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together.

He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for over 20 years. He was the one I could count on. Always. No matter what. If he was there on my right side I felt like I could take on the world.

Scotty Wray was family to me and I’ll never sing a note without him because I know he is there with me. He always has been. I love you my sweet Bud Wray. Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin’ angel.

Rest easy my love.”

RIP Scotty.