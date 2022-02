Riley Ahrens and Cheyenne Jackson each tallied 11 points for Delran in its 40-34 victory over New Egypt in New Egypt. Free throws played a key role in this one as Delran (18-6) outscored New Egypt 12-3 from the charity stripe with Molly Frith accounting for four. Delran led by one point at halftime before outscoring New Egypt 27-22 in the second half.

DELRAN, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO