Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: Las Vegas pastor, former teacher wanted for sex crimes arrested in New Mexico

By Julia Romero, Vanessa Murphy
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has confirmed that a Las Vegas pastor and former teacher wanted for sex crimes against children has been arrested.

According to police records, Reynaldo Crespin was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and booked into jail Saturday morning.

On Thursday, the I-Team was the first to report Crespin was on the run after facing charges that include two counts of sexual assault against a child under 16 and two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14.

Five counts of lewdness are also listed in documents from Las Vegas Justice Court. In all, he faces nine felony charges and one gross misdemeanor.

Crespin was previously a second-grade teacher at Hickey Elementary School and was hired in 2016, but separated from CCSD earlier this month.

He was also a pastor at New Horizon Christian Church at 2167 N. Walnut.

None of the current charges Crespin faces are related to his students at Hickey Elementary School.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at the church, but there was no sign of Crespin.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

