Chilly Fest in Crystal Lake lives up to name this weekend

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The Chilly Fest in Crystal Lake lived up to its name this weekend.

You could see your breath Saturday at Lippold Park, so everyone bundled up.

Among the activities of the fest are volleyball, softball and golf. It’s more difficult to play the sports on the snow and ice, but golfers still filled up their sleds with all the necessities they would need for 11 holes.

All sports that are typically played in the spring and summer but it’s a way to be competitive and have fun.

Food trucks gave festival goers another reason to dream about spring.

For more information visit www.crystallakeparks.org

