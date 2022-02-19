Stroudsburg Winterfest displays ice sculptures

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winterfest in Monroe County took advantage of this weekend’s cold weather.

Stroudsburg held its annual Winterfest downtown Saturday. Local businesses including Tolino’s Vineyard Stroudsburg and Pocono Soap took part in the event.





Businesses participating had specials on their shop items and fun ice sculptures outside. More than 50 sculptures were displayed.

“It’s been really busy down here. I set up about 10 o’clock this morning, we also had the farmer’s market while the beginning of Winterfest started, I just like how it brings everybody out together and somehow every year it snows,” Jennifer Pacitti, manager at Tolino Vineyards Stroudsburg.

Participating businesses had specials on their shop items and fun ice sculptures outside. More than 50 sculptures are on display in downtown Stroudsburg.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.