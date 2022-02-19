ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: One cool morning before a big warm up

 3 days ago

We’ve got a beautiful night in store with a clear sky and cool temperatures. Sunday morning will be a bit chilly with lows in the low to mid 50s across the Bay Area. It stays mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with mild temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

It stays warm and dry all week as high pressure sits right over our area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s to start the work week with lows in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will not change much as the week progresses and it stays dry as we head into next weekend.

A weak cold front could provide a stray shower late next weekend, but all in all it looks like a pleasant 8 days coming.

