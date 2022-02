Guitarists who rose to fame with the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty will make some solo noise in March. There's also live stuff on the way from Kiss and Frank Zappa. Marillion will unveil An Hour Before It's Dark, their follow-up to 2016's Fuck Everyone and Run (F E A R), along with an accompanying documentary. Bryan Adams spent much of lockdown writing material for what became So Happy It Hurts, his 15th album. Ghost are back with Impera, their first LP since 2018's Prequelle.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO