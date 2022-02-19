Dolgeville cleans up after latest flood

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The recent snap of unseasonably warm weather caused ice jams and flooding in numerous areas, including Dolgeville. In the village, some residents on either side of East Canada Creek were flooded.

Cleanup efforts continued throughout Saturday, with hoses pumping out flooded basements lining both Van Buren Street and Dolge Avenue.

“About four feet of water, probably need a new furnace,” said Richard Krick, whose Van Buren Street home took on water in the basement.

Krick, his wife, and dog were some of several that had to be evacuated Friday when floodwaters came rushing down the street, “Water was probably two and a half, three-foot deep in the road here and all around the house. The ice just kept coming in. So we got in the village front-end loader and they took us up.”

In over 50 years of living on the street, he’s never seen ice jams like this, “We never had any ice or anything on our property, until yesterday [Friday].”

“The ice created like a dam, so the whole East Canada Creek was blocked up, got blocked up. The water had nowhere to go except to wherever the lowest ground was,” Deputy Mayor Bill Reynolds explained.

In an area that’s no stranger to flooding, this marks another instance of the community rallying together to help one another.

“We have a great bunch of people that live here, very supportive community. Some guy came up and handed the DOT guys a box of donuts and said, ‘here’,” Reynolds said.

The DOT worked throughout the day to clear channels to help mitigate the flood risk. Village officials and residents credit their work, as well as first responders and others for their efforts in cleaning up the flooding and ensuring everyone got out of the area safely.

Part of the village was impacted by significant flooding in 2019, leaving around a dozen homes on North Main Street still uninhabitable. The village continues to wait for FEMA’s decision on whether federal funding will be coming to buyout properties in the area.

