ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Maldonado, Ike lead No. 22 Wyoming in 75-67 win vs Air Force

By RYAN THORBURN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvpx2_0eJfbVID00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnBsW_0eJfbVID00

Hunter Maldonado scored 29 points and Graham Ike had 27 to lead No. 22 Wyoming to a 75-67 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

Maldonado also had eight assists and seven rebounds, and Ike had 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 Mountain West Conference).

Freshman Lucas Moerman scored a career-high 15 points for Air Force (10-15, 3-11).

The last time the two teams played, on Jan. 28, it was in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Maldonado grew up. He scored 31 points and made the game-winning layup as time expired in Wyoming’s 63-61 win.

“Throughout the history I’ve played pretty well against them, but today was about bouncing back from New Mexico because I didn’t do very well,” said Maldonado, who had nine points and eight turnovers during the Cowboys’ loss Tuesday.

Wyoming led by as many as 13 points in the first half but ended up with a 30-26 lead at the half after being held scoreless over the final 5 minutes. The Falcons closed the half on an 8-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Moerman.

In the second half, Ike picked up two fouls in an 11-second span, and Maldonado and Air Force’s Joseph Octave received technical fouls.

After a 3 by Moerman tied the score 46-46, a dunk by Ike and a three-point play gave the Cowboys a 55-49 advantage.

“We were just taking our time in the paint and reading the defense to see how they were going to play us,” Ike said after finishing 11 for 11 from the field.

The Falcons made nine 3-pointers while the Cowboys finished 3-for-17 (17.6%) behind the arc. Wyoming made up for it by shooting 68.7% (22 for 32) on 2s and 84.6% (22 for 26) at the free-throw line.

“The beauty of it is we don’t have to rely on making 3s,” Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. “We can be a team that goes inside, we can be a team that goes to the foul line 26 times and make those free throws down the stretch.”

A.J. Walker (15 points) and Jake Heidbreder (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Falcons, who made nine 3s but were unable to overcome Maldonado and Ike's dominant presence.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wyoming, which cracked the AP Top 25 poll last week for the first time in seven years, will likely slip out after losing 75-66 to New Mexico on Tuesday.

TURNING POINT

With the game in the balance, Maldonado made a steal and completed an acrobatic three-point play on the other end to give Wyoming some breathing room and get the crowd of 8,312 — the largest at the Arena-Auditorium in seven years — engaged down the stretch. Moments later, Ike drew Moerman’s fifth foul and the Cowboys surged to a 12-point lead.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys moved back into a tie with Boise State for first place in the Mountain West entering Saturday night’s games.

Air Force: The Falcons have now lost seven consecutive games and are 6-28 in Mountain West play in Joe Scott’s second stint as head coach. His 2003-04 Falcons won the conference and appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: At Colorado State on Wednesday; the Cowboys won the first matchup in overtime.

Air Force: Host Fresno State on Tuesday.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

No. 9 Texas Tech routs Oklahoma, splits season series

Bryson Williams isn't one to steal the spotlight. But the UTEP transfer forward, who's averaging 17 points per contest in Big 12 Conference play, had no choice but to relish Tuesday against Oklahoma under the bright lights inside United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech football: Texas Tech hiring C.J. Ah You to fill football staff vacancy, according...
LUBBOCK, TX
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
New Mexico State
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
College Basketball
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
Local
Colorado Basketball
Colorado Springs, CO
Basketball
Local
Wyoming College Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
Local
Wyoming Sports
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Cowboys#Falcons#Air Force
The Spun

Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Is Retiring At 61

One of the most experienced assistant coaches in the NFL is calling it a career after nearly 40 years in football. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring. He’s held the role since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017.
NFL
ABC News

Minnesota Vikings hiring Los Angeles Rams' Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator, source says

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings are hiring Wes Phillips to join Kevin O'Connell's staff as the team's offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN. Phillips has been with the Rams since the 2019 season and was the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach during the team's Super Bowl run in 2021. During his first two seasons in Los Angeles, the 43-year-old coached tight ends, including Tyler Higbee, who set single-season franchise records in receptions (69) and receiving yards (734) by a tight end in 2019. Higbee was also the first tight end since 1970 to record four straight games of seven or more receptions.
NFL
The Montgomery Advertiser

What is Auburn football roster outlook on defense heading into spring practice?

AUBURN — On paper, Auburn football's 2022 defensive depth chart appears to be in better shape than the offense entering spring practice, which starts March 16. But the Tigers have holes to fill and potential position battles approaching. It will all transpire with the backdrop of a new defensive coordinator, Jeff Schmedding, who was promoted from linebackers coach after Derek Mason left for Oklahoma State. Schmedding is one of coach Bryan Harsin's former Boise State assistants. ...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Pro Football Focus Has ‘Blockbuster’ Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer

When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
NFL
On3.com

Former Oklahoma star, NFL free agent suspended by NFL

The NFL offseason has yet to officially get underway, but one free agent has already received some bad news regarding his 2022 season. According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the NFL will suspend defensive end, Amani Bledsoe, for the first six games of the 2022 season. The news hit the...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers. This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

552K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy