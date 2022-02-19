Jasjit Singh Kang joins Wipro as Head of Digital Operations & Platforms

February 15, 2022 - Tampa-based Peerfit, an exercise technology company, was bought by Los Angeles-based FitOn. FitOn, which describes itself as the No. 1 fitness app and digital fitness platform, announced the acquisition Tuesday and that the firm has also raised $40 million in new funding. "Combining Peerfit with the innovative digital platform we have built at FitOn, will create a first-of-its-kind virtual and in-person wellness experience to engage people both at home and in their communities," Lindsay Cook, co-founder and CEO of FitOn, said in a news release. The company launched in 2019 and has over 10 million members by offering premium fitness workouts with its expert trainers and celebrities. Peerfit's founder, Ed Buckley, will continue his role as CEO. "Bringing FitOn and Peerfit together will make these services available to a broader population, reduce barriers to getting active and healthy, and allow people to more fully engage in their health," said Buckley. "Through Peerfit, benefit and HR coordinators, as well as program managers, can benefit from account management and marketing support through an easy-to-use digital solution, drastically reducing the resources required to run their corporate wellness programs."

