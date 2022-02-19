ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Gonzales scores 21, No. 20 BYU women roll past Gonzaga 63-39

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and No. 20 BYU dominated the middle two quarters on Saturday to romp to a 63-39 win over Gonzaga.

Paisley Harding added 16 points for the Cougars (23-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference), who won their 30th straight at home and swept the Bulldogs this season. Lauren Gustin grabbed 13 rebounds and Harding had seven assists as BYU had helpers on 20 of 23 baskets.

The game drew a crowd of 6,289, the largest home crowd ever for a women's game at the BYU Marriott Center.

In winning the first game at Gonzaga, BYU outscored Gonzaga 42-15 in the second half for a 62-50 victory. This time BYU outscored the Bulldogs 39-13 in the middle two quarters.

Gonzaga went 1 of 11 in the second quarter with four turnovers and BYU had a 16-5 scoring advantage to take a 36-22 lead. Gonzales had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting at the break. She finished 8 of 10 from the field.

The Bulldogs were 3 of 11 in the third quarter, BYU was 3 of 6 on 3-pointers and 10 of 16 overall. The Cougars led 50-25 after three quarters.

Gonzaga (21-6, 12-2) finished the game shooting 25.5%, going 3 of 16 behind the arc and committing 15 turnovers. Melody Kempton scored 11 points. It was the Zags' lowest scoring game of the season as well as the lowest shooting percentage. They shot 29.5% in the first game against BYU.

More AP women's college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

