Freezing for a reason: Ian Leonard takes Polar Plunge in Prior Lake

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A Maple Lake man has been charged after allegedly beating a dog to show him “who was boss.” Patrick Remer, 58, faces one count of mistreatment of animals in Wright County. According to the criminal complaint, sheriff’s deputies arrived to a Wright County home around 10 p.m. on Jan. 25 on the report of an unwanted person. There they saw a one-year-old purebread blue heeler dog named Buddy, who had a partially swollen left eye and partially swollen face. The deputies asked Remer what happened, and he admitted to hitting the dog to “show him who was boss,”...

MAPLE LAKE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO