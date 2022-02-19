Free health screenings available in Jackson for BHM
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – New Mt. Zion M.B. Church will host free health screenings for Black History Month on Saturday, February 26.Dads line up for JPS health summit
The following services and counseling topics will be provided for free:
- Home COVID test kits
- Blood pressure test
- Glucose test
- Cholesterol test
- Body Mass Index test
- HIV/STD
- Substance Abuse
- High-risk sexual behaviors
- Hepatitis B and C
Appointment are not required, but masks will be. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 140 West Maple Street in Jackson.
