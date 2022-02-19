Ex-Flames captain Mark Giordano ready to face former team for first time

Mark Giordano has scored 21 points for the Kraken this season. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Hockey fans from across the U.S. and Canada will likely be glued to their screens on Saturday night as Mark Giordano makes his first appearance at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the opposition.

The longtime Calgary Flames captain, now a member of the expansion Seattle Kraken, told the media ahead of Saturday's big game how special it was to be back playing in what was his home barn for 15 years.

“It’ll be cool to play in front of, I’m sure, a lot of people that I’ve met over the years in this city. I’m looking forward to it,” the 38-year-old defenseman said, via the Calgary Sun. “I came in here as a pretty young guy, not knowing too much about what the NHL was all about and the city, obviously. I feel like every night that I play, I put as much as I can into the game, and I think the fans here respect that and really have shown me support throughout my career. It’s been nothing but very supportive and people being great to you in the city of Calgary, so it’s going to be pretty special."

Giordano, who wore the "C" for eight seasons, registered 509 points (143 goals, 366 assists) during his tenure in Calgary. This season with the Kraken -- for which he also serves as captain -- he ranks fifth on the new squad with 21 points (four goals, 17 assists.)

Regardless of what team he plays for now, Giordano is certainly still adored by Flames fans -- so much so, that some fans don't seem to remember he doesn't play for Calgary anymore.