The Other Aide Entangled in Dem Rep’s Bribery Scandal

By William Bredderman
 3 days ago
Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) is already under investigation for allegedly inking an improper contract with a rival to keep him from running against her. But it turns out that rival isn’t the only one who scored a sweet deal with the freshman Democrat; one of his top political allies got one,...

