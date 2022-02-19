NFL ANNOUNCES THAT PROSPECTS AT THE COMBINE WILL BE IN A BUBBLE.

Let’s just say that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook hopes Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers. Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers had the NFL world buzzing after he posted a lengthy statement on Instagram. Of course, many wondered if it was a hint regarding what his status would be for the 2022 season and whether it mean he was leaving the Green Bay Packers. Fans of the other NFC North teams were hoping that would be the case, and so did a star on the Minnesota Vikings.

