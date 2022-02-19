NFL ANNOUNCES THAT PROSPECTS AT THE COMBINE WILL BE IN A BUBBLE.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports that more than 150 NFL prospects are organizing a boycott of the league’s scouting combine over COVID-19 restrictions. The agents of these players said that their clients would be boycotting testing, on-field workouts, and interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine due to the bubble restrictions at the event. A memo sent to players indicated that fundamental changes would be made to improve the player experience, including fewer days on-site, a reduced testing schedule, a new communication platform, scheduled medical examination, customized meal options/timing, single room accommodations, and a secure environment to reduce potential COVID exposure.
