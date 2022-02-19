Theft of mailboxes in Harwinton under investigation

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police are investigating the theft of numerous mailboxes in the town of Harwinton.

According to State Police 20 mailboxes were found in the woods along Valley Road on Saturday morning.

State Police say in addition to the mailbox thefts there were racial slurs spray painted on the roadway in the area and on North Road.

If anyone has any information on these incidents you should call State Police Troop L at 860-626-7900.

