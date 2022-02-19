ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Been Earns Dean’s List at Champlain College

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – A Framingham student has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Keaveny On Fall 2021 Holy Cross Dean’s List

WORCESTER – A total of 1,375 students were named to College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. One Ashland resident was on the list. Alison Keaveny, a member of the Class of 2023, made...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Deleon Makes Fall 2021 Holly Cross Dean’s List

WORCESTER – A total of 1,375 students were named to College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. One Marlborough resident made the list. Nilda Deleon of Marlborough and a member of the Class of...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Vermont State
City
Burlington, MA
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Nunes & Sok Make Fall Holy Cross Dean’s List

WORCESTER – A total of 1,375 students were named to College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Two Framingham students made the list:. Larissa Nunes, member of the Class of 2024, majoring in Political...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champlain College#Private College#Ireland#Dublin#Computer#Digital Forensics
FraminghamSOURCE

Marlborough High Joins Massachusetts Alliance for Early College

MARLBOROUGH – On Tuesday, February 15 the Massachusetts Alliance for Early College was launched in order to increase the Early College Program numbers. The Alliance is a coalition of more than 80 organizations across Massachusetts, including Marlborough High School, that aim to increase the number of students in the Early College Program from 4,500 students to 45,000 over the next five years.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Nicolas Makes Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Adelphi University

GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK – Donoven Nicolas of Natick has been named to Adelphi University’s Fall 2021 semester Dean’s List. Nicolas was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi’s deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance.
GARDEN CITY, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Marlborough Students on SNHU Fall Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the Marlborough students on being named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
MANCHESTER, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Prespolis Makes Fall Dean’s List at SNHU

MANCHESTER,NEW HAMPSHIRE – Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated Natick students on being named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
MANCHESTER, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Covell Graduates Cum Laude From James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA – Chloe Covell of Ashland, graduated Cum Laude with a degree in nursing from James Madison University during commencement exercises on December 18, 2021. Covell was among more than 890 students who received undergraduate, master’s, educational specialist and doctoral degrees. Founded in 1908, James Madison University...
COLLEGES
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy