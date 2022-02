Carrying the torch for classic rock fans, the late John Bonham's son Jason brings the timeless music of Led Zeppelin to the Hard Rock Casino stage in Gary. Devoted Led Zeppelin fans can tell you that Jason Bonham, following in his famous father's footsteps, began playing drums when he was just five years old. He appears in the concert film The Song Remains the Same at the age of seven, playing alongside his father. Since John Bonham's passing, Jason has taken his seat behind the drum kit on the very few occasions Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones have reunited on stage.

