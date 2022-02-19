ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Social Security: Getting your payments electronically

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vecm7_0eJfUucr00

This can be done by choosing direct deposit so they go directly into your bank account.

Another option is to have benefits deposited into your Direct Express Debit MasterCard account.

Social Security: What to do if someone calls you about your SSN or benefits

Signing up to get Social Security benefits with direct deposit

Direct deposit lets you have your benefits deposited directly into whatever bank account you choose to use.

You’ll need to provide the SSA with the following for direct deposit

  • SSN
  • Routing transit number for your bank
  • Account type you’re having benefits deposited into
  • Bank account number

Your bank or Social Security can help you sort this out.

I need help from the SSA, how do I get it?

Direct Express and Social Security benefits

This option is a pre-paid debit card that you can use to spend your Social Security benefits.

You do not need a bank account for this option.

This program links an account to your card and makes your funds available on the payment date.

You can use the card like a regular card for purchases at the store, paying your bills, or to take out cash.

The use of the pre-paid debit card is designed to be safe, easy and convenient.

You’ll use a PIN for your card and it is FDIC insured. If it’s lost or stolen it will be replaced.

There are no fees to using the Direct Express card.

Benefits are paid one month behind

There are some fees for other uses of a Direct Express card and Social Security benefits

  • ATM withdrawals have an $.85 fee
  • Cash at a Walmart Money Center has an $.85 fee
  • Paper statements have a $.75 fee
  • Transferring funds to a personal bank account have a $1.50 fee
  • Card replacements after a free one once per year are $4
  • Overnight card replacement is $13.50

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Card#Social Security Benefits#Debit Mastercard#Pre Paid Debit Card#Direct Express Debit#Ssa#Bank#Fdic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
AOL Corp

Tax refund timeline: Here's when to expect yours

Tax refunds are often one of the biggest windfalls of the year for many Americans, so knowing when it will arrive is key. A chart from CPA Practice Advisor can help you plan. “We’ve developed the tax refund chart over the past 20 years in order to help taxpayers get a basic idea on when they may receive their refunds,” said Isaac M. O’Bannon, managing editor of CPA Practice Advisor, a tech resource for accountants. “The chart is based on historical trends and IRS policies, but taxpayers should know that some issues can affect their individual refunds, including specific credits and deductions they are claiming.”
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: 34 states to see extra benefits

As the pandemic continues, many states are choosing to extend their funding of food stamps to their residents in the SNAP program. Many residents can expect extra to be sent in February. $1 billion per month began being provided in April by the federal government for SNAP benefits. The funding...
BUSINESS
WKRC

More stimulus check money is coming if you live in these 4 states

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the pandemic still raging, many Americans are feeling the impact of going from multiple stimulus checks and monthly child tax credits to almost no financial aid. While the political dynamics in Washington have made another round of stimulus or tax credit payments all but impossible, some...
CINCINNATI, OH
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy