Social Security: Getting your payments electronically

This can be done by choosing direct deposit so they go directly into your bank account.

Another option is to have benefits deposited into your Direct Express Debit MasterCard account.

Signing up to get Social Security benefits with direct deposit

Direct deposit lets you have your benefits deposited directly into whatever bank account you choose to use.

You’ll need to provide the SSA with the following for direct deposit

SSN

Routing transit number for your bank

Account type you’re having benefits deposited into

Bank account number

Your bank or Social Security can help you sort this out.

I need help from the SSA, how do I get it?

Direct Express and Social Security benefits

This option is a pre-paid debit card that you can use to spend your Social Security benefits.

You do not need a bank account for this option.

This program links an account to your card and makes your funds available on the payment date.

You can use the card like a regular card for purchases at the store, paying your bills, or to take out cash.

The use of the pre-paid debit card is designed to be safe, easy and convenient.

You’ll use a PIN for your card and it is FDIC insured. If it’s lost or stolen it will be replaced.

There are no fees to using the Direct Express card.

Benefits are paid one month behind

There are some fees for other uses of a Direct Express card and Social Security benefits