Allow our soul food cooking to take your palate to the next level.
Allow our soul food cooking to take your palate to the next level.
At Momma Lynn’s we believe in more than just gaining customers.
Instead, we allow our soul food cooking to take your palate to the next level.
Reach out to Momma Lynn's Kitchen today through all social media platforms to learn more.
$0 Delivery!!!
All of our Partners are doing free deliveries this Month!!
Who's your favorite?
DoorDash, UberEats or GrubHub??
No worries We love them all!
MOMMA LYNNS KITCHEN
102 6th St S Texas City Texas 77590
(409) 797-4330
"WHERE THE SOUL GETS FED"
HOME OF THE "ONE CLICK FEEDS THE SOUL"
https://www.doordash.com/store/2732827...
https://www.ubereats.com/.../BC02Dan4SXadrzXg2RDTEQ...
Comments / 1