Boy Scouts of America hosted Winter Ice Fest in Pocono Summit

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids were out on the ice in Monroe county. The Boy Scouts of America hosted a Winter Ice Fest in Pocono Summit on Stillwater Lake.

More than 400 boys and girls in elementary through high school attended the ice fest at Camp Minsi. Activities ranged from winter games and snowy hikes to educational presentations.





“This activity has been huge. This is the biggest off-season activity that we’ve had so far since covid has hit so we’re really happy to have everyone back out here,” said Lisa Empfield, camp director at Camp Minsi.

The scouts also got to learn and participate in an ice rescue demo with the East Penn Search and Rescue squad.

