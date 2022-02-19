ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocono Summit, PA

Boy Scouts of America hosted Winter Ice Fest in Pocono Summit

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5wJo_0eJfTHg500

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids were out on the ice in Monroe county. The Boy Scouts of America hosted a Winter Ice Fest in Pocono Summit on Stillwater Lake.

More than 400 boys and girls in elementary through high school attended the ice fest at Camp Minsi. Activities ranged from winter games and snowy hikes to educational presentations.

Stroudsburg Winterfest displays ice sculptures
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28twXB_0eJfTHg500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKOhA_0eJfTHg500

“This activity has been huge. This is the biggest off-season activity that we’ve had so far since covid has hit so we’re really happy to have everyone back out here,” said Lisa Empfield, camp director at Camp Minsi.

The scouts also got to learn and participate in an ice rescue demo with the East Penn Search and Rescue squad.

Monroe County, PA
Sports
City
Stillwater, PA
Monroe County, PA
Society
County
Monroe County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Monroe County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Pocono Summit, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
