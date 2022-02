After a few weeks of tough losses and dwindling tournament chances, Mississippi State has rebounded and could now potentially make the NCAA Tournament after all. The chances aren't great, but they are better than they were only days ago. The Bulldogs bested Missouri twice this weekend-- on Friday and Sunday-- to improve their resume and get closer to breaking back into Joe Lunardi's bracket projections. MSU is not currently listed among the First Four Out or Next Four Out, but Lunardi's projections have not been updated since Friday morning.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO