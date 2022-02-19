ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Knights fall to Colgate

clarksonathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Knights jumped out to a 1-0 lead but were unable to hold on and dropped a 2-1 decision to Colgate at Cheel Arena on Friday night. The loss flip flops Clarkson and Colgate in the standings, so as the race tightens up for home ice in the ECAC playoffs,...

clarksonathletics.com

