ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32b870_0eJfG4kk00
Pittsburgh Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel (2) is greeted by teammates on the bench after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season.

The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured.

But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his five assists in a career-high 47 games so far. Pittsburgh is tied with Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

“Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said. “His work ethic and positive attitude never waver and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Trade Needs Changing: 5 Middle-Six Wingers to Watch

First, it was a backup goalie or a 1-A goalie to shepherd Tristan Jarry through his maturation process and be a prime insurance policy in the playoffs. Then the Pittsburgh Penguins trade potentials were updated to an experienced backup and a right-side defenseman. While those issues have been debated, GM Ron Hextall may be forced to hit the NHL trade market for more serious needs.
NHL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Ron Hextall
NBC Sports

NHL trade rumors: Should Bruins pay this potential Phil Kessel asking price?

The Boston Bruins need to add more scoring depth to their roster before the 2022 NHL trade deadline, and one of the most intriguing players who could address that weakness is a familiar face. Phil Kessel is able to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. He's currently playing for the...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions may have just dodged major bullet for 2022

Say what you want about the Detroit Lions roster but most would agree that they have quite a few young, up-and-coming coaches to lead them into the future. One of those up and comers, Aubrey Pleasant, recently interviewed for the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator position but it sounds like the Lions may have dodged a bullet as the Saints are reportedly notifying external candidates that they are no longer in the running.
NFL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Ap#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Metropolitan Division
NFL Analysis Network

Commanders Predicted To Acquire Carson Wentz In Offseason

The Washington Commanders are one of the teams that will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. They made a half-hearted attempt to fix their issues under center bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick last offseason, but that move didn’t pan out. Fitzpatrick didn’t even make it through...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
NESN

Flyers Goaltender Carter Hart Out, Martin Jones will start in net for Philadelphia on Monday

The Philadelphia Flyers announced that Martin Jones will get the nod in the net due to Carter Hart coming down with an eye infection. Hart has been solid in the net for the Flyers and at 23 years old is much more developed than most goalies at that age. It’s not surprising that Philadelphia would take every precaution to make sure their young goaltender is fully healthy before putting him between the pipes.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Blues: A 6th Straight Loss as 8-Game Homestand Slogs on

Flyers lose 6th straight as 8-game homestand slogs on originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. An eight-game homestand continued with another loss for the Flyers as they fell to the Blues, 4-1, Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. St. Louis sealed the game with two empty-net goals. Oskar Lindblom...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Canucks Trade Could Provide 2022 Deadline Blockbuster

The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering one of the most important trade deadlines in recent memory as the team has a legitimate shot at the Stanley Cup and has some major decisions to make on their pending free agents. Extensions for Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, and Evgeni Malkin are looming large over the club, and management has shown – with the recent extensions for Jeff Carter and Chad Ruhwedel – that they aren’t shy to get some business done with those who are willing.
NHL
BBC

Ned Leonard: Somerset all-rounder signs new one-year contract extension

Somerset all-rounder Ned Leonard has signed a one-year contract extension. The 19-year-old academy graduate, also a hard-hitting lower-order batter, made his first-team debut in July 2021. Leonard, who has also played for England at under-19 level, has taken five wickets in four appearances across first-class and List A matches. "I...
SPORTS
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Signed Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

The Miami Dolphins have signed another quarterback option heading into the 2022 season. On Tuesday, the organization announced the addition of reserve QB Chris Streveler. He’ll be the third signal caller on the team’s 90-man roster when the new league year gets underway next month. After going undrafted...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”. On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy