Sunday’s game against the Dallas Stars seemed to follow an all-too-familiar script early on. This time, though, the Arizona Coyotes were up to the task. Led by forward Nick Schmaltz, the Coyotes used timely scoring, strong goaltending, and an all-around strong effort en route to a 3-1 win over the Stars on Sunday. The game started less than 24 hours after Saturday’s puck drop against the Los Angeles Kings, but ended with a much different outcome, and Arizona snapped a two-game losing streak in the process.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO