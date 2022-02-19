ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2/18/22 Merlin's Beard reopens with redesigned menu

By Todd McKechnie
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzqaF_0eJfD5bG00

Merlin's Beard in downtown Lafayette reopened Friday afternoon with a redeveloped menu after closing in November 2021. Owners Alicia and John Iles held a grand reopening with free popcorn and board game rental. Executive chef Rob Burza approached the couple and offered to redevelop their menu to better suit carryout and delivery services. Merlin's Beard installed a new pizza oven and replaced their hamburger and fry offerings. The downtown restaurant is open Tuesday-Sundays.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
