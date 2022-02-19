ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 2 Alabama Softball Records Shutouts Against No. 8 Virginia Tech and Middle Tennessee State

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball’s other ace isn’t too shabby either. A day after Montana Fouts’ deceptive rise ball shut out Virginia Tech, Lexi Kilfoyl’s drop ball delivered the same result for the Crimson Tide.

A two-run home run from Ally Shipman handled the rest for No. 2 Alabama as it recorded a 2-0 victory over the No. 8 Hokies on Saturday in the Easton Bama Bash.

Later in the day, the Crimson Tide continued its perfect start to the season as Alex Salter and Fouts combined for another shutout during an 8-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State in five innings. Alabama (8-0) will close out play in the tournament with another game against the Blue Raiders (2-7) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Making her second start of the season, Kilfoyl (2-0) pitched her way around a pesky Virginia Tech lineup, working out of multiple jams while scattering nine hits and striking out seven batters over seven innings. The junior now has two complete-game shutouts against top-10 competition as she limited then-No. 9 ranked Arizona to two hits in an 11-0 victory over the Wildcats last week.

"Kilfoyl's game face on the mound is just unbelievable," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "Her intangible this year was to have a calm, cool presence when stuff happens. She has absolutely lived that every game she's gone out there. Kudos to her for keeping her cool."

Virginia Tech (7-2) led off the game with back-to-back infield singles before centerfielder Dallis Goodnight lost a ball in the sun to allow the Hokies to load the bases with no outs. Alabama was able to come away unscathed as third baseman Ashley Prange snagged a line drive before beating the base runner to the bag for an unassisted double play. From there, Kilfoyl got Virginia Tech’s Kelsey Bennett to foul out behind the plate to end the threat.

"I try to keep it simple when I'm on the mound instead of letting my mind run free," Kilfoyl said of her approach during tight situations. "I keep it simple and just think single thoughts, just take deep breaths and trust my defense and know that they'll have my back. I know that I put in the work and that work is enough to get the job done."

Kilfoyl relied on her defense with the game scoreless in the top of the fifth as Virginia Tech’s Cameron Fagan ripped a one-out single up the middle with runners on first and second. Charging the ball. Goodnight fired a strike to Shipman to gun down pinch-runner Addy Greene at home. From there, Kilfoyl was able to get a groundout to once again send the Hokies away with nothing.

"That was incredible," Shipman said. "Dallas Goodnight, a freshman out there coming up big. Great throw, timely, a great play at the plate. We definitely needed that as a momentum shifter."

The Crimson Tide’s bats struggled to capitalize on their own limited opportunities early on as doubles in the second, third and fourth innings failed to produce runs. However, Shipman was finally able to break the deadlock with a one-out shot down the left-field line in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Emma Lemley (3-1) took the tough-luck loss for Virginia Tech in the circle. The freshman held the Crimson Tide to five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven over six innings. However, her mistake to Shipman proved too costly in a matchup with little margin for error.

Shipman foreshadowed her sixth-inning blast with a double to left center to lead off the second inning. Four of Alabama's five hits in the game went for extra bases as Jenna Johnson and Kaylee Tow also delivered doubles against Lemley.

"I knew I could get that rise ball," Shipman said. "I was just going to hack at it."

Alabama shut out Virginia Tech 1-0 on Friday night as Fouts surrendered three hits and struck out 11 batters over seven innings to record the complete-game win. Virginia Tech outhit Alabama in both of its shutout losses to the Crimson Tide but stranded a total of 10 batters on base over the two games.

Alabama’s game against Middle Tennessee was shaping into another pitchers’ dual before the Crimson Tide’s bats erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to induce the run rule. Alabama recorded five hits in the final inning but clinched the game on a bases-loaded error by Middle Tennessee third baseman Claire Czajkowski allowing Jenna Johnson to score from third.

Slater (2-0) gave up three while striking out two over 42/3 innings. She was replaced by Fouts with two outs in the top of the fifth with the potential tying run on third base as Alabama clung to a 1-0 lead. Fouts ended the threat by getting a ground out to earn her first save of the season. Then Alabama's bats came to life to end the game.

"In the second game, we didn't turn it on until the fifth, and I was disappointed in that," Murphy said. "We've got to do a better job tomorrow against them because they respected the hell out of us, and we need to do the same tomorrow."

Alabama 8, Middle Tennessee 0 (5 innings)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAeXI_0eJf7BYe00

Final: Alabama 2, Virginia Tech 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0C3Q_0eJf7BYe00

Photos of Alabama's win over Virginia Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRGXm_0eJf7BYe00

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
Montana Fouts
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Commit Elliot Washington II on Alabama: 'It Felt Like Home'

A lingering Achilles injury wasn’t enough to slow down Elliot Washington II on Sunday as he participated in the first leg of the Under Armour Next football prospect camp in Miami. The recent Alabama commit is already viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class but decided to push through a little bit of pain to prove his toughness among a slew of other elite prospects.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Softball Records#The Blue Raiders#Wildcats
On3.com

Time is money: Matt Luke decision to leave Georgia will pay off

Matt Luke chose time at home over time away from it. Yes, he had nearly a $10M buyout when Ole Miss fired him as its head coach in 2019. Yes, he made $900,000 in 2021. When the financials look like that, it's easy to assume that the decision was easy. And I believe that in this case, it was. Yes, he's a millionaire. But this feels like the Chris Stapleton kind of 'Millionaire.'
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Crimson and Coffee: Jahlil Hurley commits on Tuesday

Good morning, Alabama fans, and welcome to Crimson and Coffee. Football is always our focus here but each day we will cover the news, notes and analysis across all Crimson Tide sports. Join us each weekday morning to get caught up on everything you might have missed in the world of Alabama football, recruiting, basketball and more. Enjoy your Crimson and Coffee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Uses 2 Words To Describe Possible Retirement

For those that think Nick Saban is close to retirement, well think again. Saban spoke at an Alabama Football Coaches Association in January and questioned why he would retire. In fact, he used the two words “empty abyss” in his answer and how that’s what it would be for him.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Addresses Idea Of Retiring: Fans React

Sorry college football fans (outside of Tuscaloosa), Nick Saban isn’t going anywhere. Per Al.com, Saban is “uninterested” in retirement. Saying, ““Everybody asks me when I wanna retire. Retire from what? I’m gonna jump into an empty abyss, aight, of what am I going to do?”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Georgia reportedly makes basketball coaching staff change

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of a terrible college basketball season. With a 6-21 overall record and 1-13 record in SEC play, the program is at the bottom of the SEC and things are looking pretty grim. It wasn’t too surprising then when reports came out that head...
ATLANTA, GA
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy