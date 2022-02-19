No. 2 Alabama Softball Records Shutouts Against No. 8 Virginia Tech and Middle Tennessee State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball’s other ace isn’t too shabby either. A day after Montana Fouts’ deceptive rise ball shut out Virginia Tech, Lexi Kilfoyl’s drop ball delivered the same result for the Crimson Tide.

A two-run home run from Ally Shipman handled the rest for No. 2 Alabama as it recorded a 2-0 victory over the No. 8 Hokies on Saturday in the Easton Bama Bash.

Later in the day, the Crimson Tide continued its perfect start to the season as Alex Salter and Fouts combined for another shutout during an 8-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State in five innings. Alabama (8-0) will close out play in the tournament with another game against the Blue Raiders (2-7) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Making her second start of the season, Kilfoyl (2-0) pitched her way around a pesky Virginia Tech lineup, working out of multiple jams while scattering nine hits and striking out seven batters over seven innings. The junior now has two complete-game shutouts against top-10 competition as she limited then-No. 9 ranked Arizona to two hits in an 11-0 victory over the Wildcats last week.

"Kilfoyl's game face on the mound is just unbelievable," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "Her intangible this year was to have a calm, cool presence when stuff happens. She has absolutely lived that every game she's gone out there. Kudos to her for keeping her cool."

Virginia Tech (7-2) led off the game with back-to-back infield singles before centerfielder Dallis Goodnight lost a ball in the sun to allow the Hokies to load the bases with no outs. Alabama was able to come away unscathed as third baseman Ashley Prange snagged a line drive before beating the base runner to the bag for an unassisted double play. From there, Kilfoyl got Virginia Tech’s Kelsey Bennett to foul out behind the plate to end the threat.

"I try to keep it simple when I'm on the mound instead of letting my mind run free," Kilfoyl said of her approach during tight situations. "I keep it simple and just think single thoughts, just take deep breaths and trust my defense and know that they'll have my back. I know that I put in the work and that work is enough to get the job done."

Kilfoyl relied on her defense with the game scoreless in the top of the fifth as Virginia Tech’s Cameron Fagan ripped a one-out single up the middle with runners on first and second. Charging the ball. Goodnight fired a strike to Shipman to gun down pinch-runner Addy Greene at home. From there, Kilfoyl was able to get a groundout to once again send the Hokies away with nothing.

"That was incredible," Shipman said. "Dallas Goodnight, a freshman out there coming up big. Great throw, timely, a great play at the plate. We definitely needed that as a momentum shifter."

The Crimson Tide’s bats struggled to capitalize on their own limited opportunities early on as doubles in the second, third and fourth innings failed to produce runs. However, Shipman was finally able to break the deadlock with a one-out shot down the left-field line in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Emma Lemley (3-1) took the tough-luck loss for Virginia Tech in the circle. The freshman held the Crimson Tide to five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven over six innings. However, her mistake to Shipman proved too costly in a matchup with little margin for error.

Shipman foreshadowed her sixth-inning blast with a double to left center to lead off the second inning. Four of Alabama's five hits in the game went for extra bases as Jenna Johnson and Kaylee Tow also delivered doubles against Lemley.

"I knew I could get that rise ball," Shipman said. "I was just going to hack at it."

Alabama shut out Virginia Tech 1-0 on Friday night as Fouts surrendered three hits and struck out 11 batters over seven innings to record the complete-game win. Virginia Tech outhit Alabama in both of its shutout losses to the Crimson Tide but stranded a total of 10 batters on base over the two games.

Alabama’s game against Middle Tennessee was shaping into another pitchers’ dual before the Crimson Tide’s bats erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to induce the run rule. Alabama recorded five hits in the final inning but clinched the game on a bases-loaded error by Middle Tennessee third baseman Claire Czajkowski allowing Jenna Johnson to score from third.

Slater (2-0) gave up three while striking out two over 42/3 innings. She was replaced by Fouts with two outs in the top of the fifth with the potential tying run on third base as Alabama clung to a 1-0 lead. Fouts ended the threat by getting a ground out to earn her first save of the season. Then Alabama's bats came to life to end the game.

"In the second game, we didn't turn it on until the fifth, and I was disappointed in that," Murphy said. "We've got to do a better job tomorrow against them because they respected the hell out of us, and we need to do the same tomorrow."

Photos of Alabama's win over Virginia Tech