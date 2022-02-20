ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradans Show Solidarity With Ukrainians: ‘They Just Want Freedom’

By Michael Abeyta
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4)- Saturday Coloradans sympathetic to the dangers Ukrainians face from Russian aggression gathered at the State Capital to show their solidarity.

“We want peace. We want our lands back,” said demonstrator Larissa Martyniuk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUxm7_0eJf3XsE00

(credit: CBS)

Many of the demonstrators say though Ukrainians they’ve heard from aren’t anxious.

“They’re all quite very calm because you have to understand this has been going on for eight years already,” said demonstrator Natalia Feduschak.

In fact, Coloradans did the same thing in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea. People at Saturday’s protest say that’s why the threat of a Russian invasion led by the country’s President Vladmir Putin must be taken seriously. Even if every day Russians may have reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeD8y_0eJf3XsE00

(credit: CBS)

“His aggression is known,” said Martyniuk.

“My aunt lives in St. Petersburg. She doesn’t want her grandchildren to go in invading Ukraine and kill their cousins,” said event organizer Lileya Sobechko.

Supporters at the rally think Putin doesn’t like the country the former Soviet territory has become.

“People have tried so hard to bring reform and a market economy and they just want freedom,” said demonstrator Andy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ys7pl_0eJf3XsE00

(credit: CBS)

“Vladimir Putin is terrified that Ukraine has turned west,” said Natalia Feduschak. “He’s saying ‘wow this can happen at home.'”

They say that even though a lot of this protesting feels familiar, this time seems different,

“The West has finally woken up,” said Natalia Feduschak.

They say that it’s time to stand up to him and Russian invasion.

“We are giving him inch by inch. He’s a bully,” said Martyniuk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbFIE_0eJf3XsE00

(credit: CBS)

Demonstrators say even though they don’t want war, the Ukrainians they know are ready to stand up for what they believe in.

“They want to be free to live their lives,” said demonstrator Andy.

Sunday the Ukrainian sympathizers plan to bring their message to the Ukrainian Catholic church on 41st and Shoshone in Denver.

