Trump Facing 'Five-Year Felony' Over Classified-Docs Scandal: Kirschner

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The former U.S. Army prosecutor said other people are normally "promptly prosecuted" for the crime the former president allegedly...

DMAN
3d ago

Trump will have 3 choices: #1 tell the truth and go to jail, #2 lie and go to jail for lying on the stand, and #3 take the 5th and become a laughing stock. I'm fine with all three

Katherine Gamber Hall
3d ago

Absolutely ridiculous they should never lock him up ever he was the greatest president in history 7 million people he found jobs for !!! He brought businesses from overseas back to the United States after they fled from President Obama‘s regime interest rates were the lowest ever gas prices were in the two dollar ranges and now the Obama Clinton and Biden administration has ruined our country completely ruined it!😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

Ken Said
3d ago

When are they gonna finally lock up this walking crime wave? Will it really take shooting a man on fifth avenue, oh wait, he himself said his supporters would still not care.

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
805K+
Followers
83K+
Post
756M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

