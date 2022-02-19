ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not long now! Sarah Bouzaleris is every inch the blushing bride-to-be as she tries on wedding dresses ahead of her nuptials to Kris Smith

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sarah Boulazeris all but confirmed her nuptials to Kris Smith are happening soon as she picked up her wedding band last month.

And on Friday, the stunning personal trainer was every bit the blushing bride-to-be as she tried on wedding dresses in the lead-up to her big day.

Posting to her Instagram, the 31-year-old posed in a gorgeous strapless gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1viV_0eJeyXo700
Bridal fittings: On Saturday, Kris Smith's fiancée Sarah Boulazeris was every bit the blushing bride-to-be as she tried on wedding dresses in the lead-up to her big day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXfqV_0eJeyXo700
Bride and groom-to-be! Pictured, Sarah and her fiancé Kris Smith

'Magical meetings,' she simply captioned her picture in the ivory gown which hugged her at the waist.

Meanwhile, she followed it up with another post which showcased a collection of white dresses on display at bridal boutique KYHA Studios in Sydney.

She then posed in her jeans and a crop top, adding a veil to her brown locks.

Sarah went on to quiz her followers in a poll, asking them whether or not to include the veil on her wedding day.

Sarah also gave fans a glimpse at a few wedding shoe options, writing: 'Baby, let's get married,' tagging her fiancé in the Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bFKF_0eJeyXo700
So many options: Meanwhile, she followed it up with another post which showcased a collection of white dresses on display at bridal boutique KYHA Studios in Sydney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlyE2_0eJeyXo700
Veil vote: Sarah went on to quiz her followers in a poll, asking them whether or not to include the veil on her wedding day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yb6e_0eJeyXo700
If the shoe fits! Sarah also gave fans a glimpse at a few wedding shoe options, writing: 'Baby, let's get married,' tagging her fiancé in the Instagram Story

Last month, Sarah documented the moment she picked up her wedding band from a jeweller.

In the picture, she showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring as she tried it on.

'Picking up wedding bands,' the smitten beauty captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlvoX_0eJeyXo700
Wedding bells? Sarah hinted she's set to marry her model fiancé Kris Smith soon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snkQc_0eJeyXo700
Shining bright! In the image, Sarah showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring 

Kris proposed to his longtime partner in December 2020.

The pair were celebrating their daughter Frankie's first birthday with a party in their backyard when Kris asked for Sarah's hand in marriage.

At the time, he captioned a gallery of charming photos on Instagram: '2020 wasn't all bad... she said yes.'

The couple share two daughters, Frankie, two, and Mila Elle, three.

Myer ambassador Kris is also father to son Ethan, 11, who he shares with ex-partner Dannii Minogue, 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0sfd_0eJeyXo700
It's official! Kris proposed to his long-term partner in December 2020

