Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish is effortlessly cool in a Jordan tracksuit before hitting the court during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland, Ohio

By Mark Mcgreal, Heidi Parker, Claudia Smith For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Tiffany Haddish was all smiles as she participated in the NBA All-Star Game weekend festivities on Friday.

Before hitting the court with a slew of other Hollywood heavyweights, the 42-year-old comedienne struck a pose on the red carpet in a stylish gray and white Jordan tracksuit.

She completed the athletic getup with a pair of black and white sneakers and some gold hoop earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9TDi_0eJeyU9w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0nre_0eJeyU9w00

She was still rocking a bleach blonde pixie cut, which was styled in chic finger waves for the event.

After her red carpet moment, Haddish traded in her tracksuit for a jersey and shorts to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, an annual game featuring a number of stars who show off their basketball skills.

The Girls Trip actress donned number 34 for the game. The front of the jersey read 'NBA.' The letters were colored purple, orange, yellow and blue.

Similar colors ran down the side of her jersey and and athletic shorts. Shapes and other symbols sat in the middle of the purple strip which fell down her side.

She also donned a pair of clear spectacles, a headband for the event and wristbands on either arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7ONC_0eJeyU9w00
Chic cut: She was still rocking a bleach blonde pixie cut, which was styled in chic finger waves for the event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xgZR_0eJeyU9w00
Game time! After her red carpet moment, Haddish traded in her tracksuit for a jersey and shorts to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, an annual game featuring a number of stars who show off their basketball skills 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMpMR_0eJeyU9w00
Ready to play: The Girls Trip actress donned number 34 for the game. The front of the jersey read 'NBA.' The letters were colored purple, orange, yellow and blue

Haddish's appearance at the event came just a couple weeks after she opened up about her arrest for driving under the influence.

Haddish joked that she had been praying for a new man after her recent split when four in uniform showed up during a remote appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

Jimmy, 47, noted that she could have cancelled but she insisted on being a pro and going on the show. He then asked her if she could talk about anything that happened.

'Well, I can say this Jimmy,' she said. 'I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform.'

She added: 'I wasn't expecting that at all. Now I got a really great lawyer and we are going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2UL7_0eJeyU9w00
Pretty major life event: Haddish's appearance at the event came just a couple weeks after she opened up about her arrest for driving under the influence (pictured here in her mugshot)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBLgc_0eJeyU9w00
Many men: Tiffany Haddish joked that she had been praying for a new man after her recent split when four in uniform showed up (pictured 2021)

The Night School actress, 42, was allegedly found 'dozing in the driver's seat' of her car on January 14 in Georgia, according to a report from TMZ.

The star had been in Georgia to shoot the film Haunted Mansion with co-stars Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson for Walt Disney Productions.

Officers told the site they believed that she had been smoking marijuana.

Police approached the star's vehicle after a concerned citizen had called about a woman sleeping in her car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvDih_0eJeyU9w00
Taking a nap: The Night School actress, 42, was allegedly found 'dozing in the driver's seat' of her car on January 14 in Georgia, according to a report from TMZ (pictured 2021)

After officers woke her up, she was arrested for suspicion of a DUI as well as stopping on a roadway in a manner that was not safe for traffic.

Apparently Tiffany - who split from musician Common in November - had not properly pulled off the road for her nap.

It was also claimed that when police officers spotted her vehicle, she was just pulling off the road. By the time they looked in her window, she had already been resting, it was alleged.

Haddish was arrested by Peachtree City PD officers, police told the site. Peachtree City is the largest city in Fayette County, Georgia.

Tiffany was taken to police headquarters and was in custody for 'a few hours,' according to the site. She seemed to be in custody from 4 am to 6:30 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YS6vo_0eJeyU9w00
Broken up: Haddish and her partner Common broke up in November (pictured 2020)

IN THIS ARTICLE
