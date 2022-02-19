‘Love Is Blind’ season 2 stars on how they plan to handle overnight fame

Love Is Blind is back for a second season, and it’s messier than ever. Chaos is kind of built into the DNA of the show, which films 30 single people as they pursue relationships without ever seeing their dates before getting engaged or leaving the show. With the contestants only able to focus on their conversations with their dates, rather than their looks, the Netflix reality series sets out to answer the question: Is love truly blind? But some other drama always manages to sneak its way in, especially since the contestants all date from the same pool of people, and some of them form connections with more than one person. That’s the case for Shaina Hurley on Love Is Blind Season 2, who stirs the pot quite a bit in the first few episodes.

