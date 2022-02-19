ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tahnee Atkinson reveals a glimpse of her incredible abs in a racy brown dress as she celebrates her 30th birthday with the launch of George Clooney's tequila brand in Australia

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tahnee Atkinson celebrated her belated 30th birthday in style on Saturday.

The model, who won the 2009 season of Australia's Next Top Model, helped launch George Clooney's tequila brand Casamigos - which he co-founded with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman - in Australia at Totti's restaurant in Bondi.

Looking sensational in a racy brown frock that revealed a glimpse of her abs, Tahnee was joined by Zac Stenmark and Jasmine Stefanovic's sister Jade Yarbrough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsgvB_0eJewR9f00
Curves ahead: Tahnee Atkinson (pictured) revealed a glimpse of her incredible abs in a racy brown dress as she celebrated her belated 30th birthday with the launch of George Clooney's tequila brand in Australia, at Totti's restaurant in Bondi on Saturday 

Tahnee's dress also featured chain detail at the bust, drawing attention to her bronzed complexion, and finished mid-thigh, highlighting her enviably lean legs.

She boosted her height with pale pink mule heels and posed with a cocktail in hand.

Tahnee's brunette locks were styled out and straight, and she looked radiant, drawing attention to her natural beauty with an elegant makeup palette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17smw7_0eJewR9f00
Racy: The model's frock also featured chain detail at the bust, drawing attention to her bronzed complexion, and finished mid-thigh, highlighting her enviably lean legs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYsrA_0eJewR9f00
Familiar face: Also in attendance at the 'House of Friends' event to launch Casamigos in Australia was model Zac Stenmark (right). Pictured with Dan Fraser 

The beauty hosted one of Australia's first 'House of Friends' events to celebrate her belated 30th birthday.

Casamigos, which translates to 'house of friends', started as tequila-filled nights with friends, and has now transformed into an internationally renowned experience.

Back in July 2020, Tahnee told Daily Mail Australia that she had been 'living a very simple life' as the world adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZkfz_0eJewR9f00
Social: Casamigos, which translates to 'house of friends', started as tequila-filled nights with friends, and has now transformed into an internationally renowned experience. Pictured from L to R: Jody Koay, Christine Tang and Jasmine Stefanovic's sister Jade Yarbrough 

'I spent lockdown living a very simple life in country WA with lots of cooking, gardening [and] bush walks,' she said.

Acknowledging that there was 'a universal feeling of uncertainty', Tahnee admitted she'd actually been feeling relaxed after being given the opportunity to slow down.

'I also feel a level of calmness. I have really taken this time to self-reflect, slow down and take stock of the things that matter,' she continued.

'It is unprecedented what we are facing with Covid-19, so for me, the best way to cope has been to follow government guidelines to keep myself and others safe, and take everything one day at a time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rS4o_0eJewR9f00
Slowing down: Back in July 2020, Tahnee, who won the 2009 season of Australia's Next Top Model, told Daily Mail Australia that she had been 'living a very simple life' as the world adapted to the coronavirus pandemic

However Tahnee admitted there were some things she missed about her old life before the pandemic hit.

'I've missed the luxury of travel and going to restaurants,' she confessed.

'I think many can agree that we take things for granted, so I've definitely found an appreciation for the little things in life - like spending time with my friends and being able to travel home to see my family.'

She added: 'I've also missed working regularly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a47FH_0eJewR9f00
Change of pace: However Tahnee admitted there were some things she missed about her old life before the pandemic hit. 'I've missed the luxury of travel and going to restaurants,' she confessed

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Dua Lipa Offered a Peek at Her Lacy Underwear and Gucci Body Chain

Sometimes, Dua Lipa's Instagram photo dumps offer up an eyebrow-raising outfit instantly, but other times, the superstar singer's followers need to swipe a little and dig into the posts to find the real treasures. In her latest gallery, she offered a gem on her fourth photo — swipe past the dessert shot — which showed off a major statement-making coat from the Gucci and Balenciaga collaboration as well as a look at lacy underwear underneath medium-wash jeans. But the outfit got another dose of '90s nostalgia with a blingy Gucci body chain.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Paris Hilton Wears Same Dress Her Sister Nicky Wore for Recent Pregnancy Reveal

Two sisters, one look! Paris Hilton decided to take a page out of her younger sister, Nicky Hilton's, style book over the weekend. The 40-year-old heiress posted two pics of herself wearing a Self-Portrait little black dress that included silver rhinestone detailing around the chest. "Happy #Sliving Sunday! ✨💫🌈💖 Hope...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Sparkly Shredded Set Proves She's the Queen of Sexy Maternity Style

Rihanna has been serving us look after look since her pregnancy announcement with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Last night might have been the most stunning ensemble of them all as the star arrived at her Fenty Beauty Universe event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Rihanna wore an Attico sparkly shredded halter top that bared her baby bump, along with coordinating pink colorblock pants. She completed the outfit with strappy purple heels and diamond encrusted jewelry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
George Clooney
Person
Tahnee Atkinson
Person
Rande Gerber
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abs#House Of Friends#Daily Mail Australia#Wa
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Puts Makeup On Only Half Her Face To Reveal What She Looks Like With & Without It

The cookbook author let her fans see how she looks au natural versus bronzer, eyeliner and mascara applied! Check it out here!. Flawless either way! Chrissy Teigen showed off what she looks like with or without makeup and the result is the always the same: gorgeous! Taking to her Instagram on Friday (January 28), the cookbook author, 36, shared a selfie (below) with one side of her face au natural and the other side of her face done up with bronzer, dark eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, thick mascara and a little bit of contouring. She captioned the self-imposed side-by-side, “No-makeup makeup.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek. The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look Shut Down the Red Carpet

Ever since Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last Monday in an epic look that featured a hot pink knee-length Chanel puffer jacket and belly chains, she’s made it clear that her vision of maternity style is here to shake things up. She’s worn everything from a black lace-up Jean Paul Gaultier top and low rise pants to accentuate her baby bump, to a showstopping vintage denim and leopard print patchworked coat paired with jeans and a Fendi crop top—all while dripping in plenty of dazzling Jacquie Aiche gold body chains, naturally.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Vogue Catches Heat For Choosing Kim Kardashian As Cover Star Instead Of The Late André Leon Talley, Naomi Campbell Shows Her Disapproval

Kim Kardashian is under fire, once again, for her constant blackfishing and cultural appropriation–and Vogue is being called out for overlooking another worthy cover star. This week, Vogue unveiled the cover for their March 2022 issue featuring Kim Kardashian. While the reality star making magazine covers is nothing new, a lot of fans were upset with this choice following André Leon Talley’s death, wishing the fashion mag would have honored their longtime editor following his passing last month, especially because it’s Black History Month.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Madonna's 16-Year-Old Daughter Mercy James Is Already a Makeup Pro in These New Photos

Madonna is one proud mom and she is making sure to post about her 16-year-old daughter, Mercy James, because her creative talents are shining through. It looks like the teen has a knack for doing makeup after taking a look at the gorgeous artistry she did on herself via the pop star’s Instagram Story. Mercy James served up several stunning looks with makeup from Too Faced. The first snapshot had her looking down to show off her shimmery green eye shadow paired with a bold red lip while wearing a colorful TLC t-shirt (we love that she’s giving this 1990s’ group...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Blake Lively Just Wore a Plunging Purple Pantsuit—And Ryan Reynolds Dressed to Match

Blake Lively has never met a pantsuit she didn’t like—and this one just might be our favorite. On February 10, Lively hit the red carpet for the opening of Broadway’s The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster wearing a sternum-baring Sergio Hudson pantsuit that’s somewhere between violet and eggplant. A deep royal purple, perhaps (pur-haps?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Julia Garner On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

I was loving Actress Julia Garner’s total fashion look on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the other night! Let’s get into her crystal embellished tulle mini sparkly dress, sleek hairdo and those jewels! Julia talked about dancing with Jimmy while Justin Bieber was performing at the Met Gala, the inspiration behind her intense acting in Ozark and playing Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna. Take a peek inside of more images, a video clip and the designer dress she was stunning wearing, have a blessed weekend everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

300K+
Followers
16K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy